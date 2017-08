Aug 15 (Reuters) - Albireo Pharma Inc:

* Albireo Pharma Inc files non-timely 10-k‍​

* Albireo Pharma - unable to file 10-Q quarter ended June 30, 2017 in time due to unexpected delay in preparation of unaudited interim financial statements

* Albireo Pharma - delay resulted from ongoing assessment in current period of accounting for correction of understatement of stock compensation expense