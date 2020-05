Albireo Pharma Inc:

* ALBIREO REPORTS Q1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-1.37 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COMMERCIAL PREPARATIONS ADVANCING, WITH TOPLINE PEDFIC 1 RESULTS EXPECTED MID-2020

* FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN UNCHANGED

* CONTINUE TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ACROSS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

