BRIEF-Albireo Pharma Says Elobixibat Approved In Japan For Treatment Of Chronic Constipation

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Albireo Pharma Inc:

* ALBIREO TO RECEIVE MORE THAN $55 MILLION(1) IN NONDILUTIVE CASH PAYMENTS

* ALBIREO PHARMA INC - ELOBIXIBAT APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC CONSTIPATION

* ALBIREO PHARMA - JAPAN‘S MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOR & WELFARE APPROVED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ELOBIXIBAT FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC CONSTIPATION IN JAPAN

* ALBIREO PHARMA INC - APPROVAL OF ELOBIXIBAT IN JAPAN TRIGGERS PAYMENTS TO ALBIREO SUBSIDIARY ELOBIX AB FROM EA PHARMA CO LTD

* ALBIREO PHARMA - CO ‍EXPECTS TO INITIATE A PLANNED PHASE 3 STUDY OF A4250 BY SPRING OF 2018​