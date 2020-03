BRIEF-Albireo Pharma Says Instituted A Work-From-Home Policy For All Employees In Boston & Sweden

March 26 (Reuters) - Albireo Pharma Inc:

* ALBIREO PHARMA - INSTITUTED A WORK-FROM-HOME POLICY FOR ALL EMPLOYEES IN BOSTON AND SWEDEN

* ALBIREO PHARMA - ELIMINATED BUSINESS TRAVEL, ADVISED EMPLOYEES TO FOLLOW GUIDANCE FROM GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES & HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS

* ALBIREO PHARMA - CLINICAL TRIALS REMAIN ON TRACK

* ALBIREO PHARMA - CONTINUE TO EXPECT TOP-LINE DATA FROM PEDFIC 1 IN MID-2020, DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY CLINICAL SUPPLY ISSUES FOR PEDFIC 1 TRIAL

* ALBIREO PHARMA - CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO INITIATE BOLD TRIAL IN H1 2020, ALTHOUGH THERE MAY BE SOME IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS ON SITE ACTIVATION, CORRESPONDING PATIENT ENROLLMENT Source text: (‍here ​) Further company coverage: