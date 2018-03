March 15 (Reuters) - Albireo Pharma Inc:

* ALBIREO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ALBIREO PHARMA INC - ABOUT $200 MILLION CURRENT CASH BALANCE EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2021

* ALBIREO PHARMA INC - PHASE 3 PFIC TRIAL OF IBAT INHIBITOR A4250 PLANNED TO INITIATE IN SPRING 2018