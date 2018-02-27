BRIEF-Albis announces share prices

Feb 27(Reuters) - Albis Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 2,936 yen per share (1.74 billion yen in total) and will distribute shares of its treasury common stock at the paid-in price of 2,936 yen per share (1.46 billion yen in total) through public offering

* Says it will issue new shares through private placement to Mitsubishi Corporation at the price of 3,063 yen per share (1.82 billion yen in total) and to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc at the price of 2,936 yen per share (up to 480.3 million yen in total)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Vo5Y99

