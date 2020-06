June 3 (Reuters) - Alcanna Inc:

* ALCANNA INC. ANNOUNCES $27.6 MILLION SECONDARY BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING BY AURORA CANNABIS INC.

* ALCANNA - ENTERED AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO PURCHASE 9.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO CURRENTLY HELD BY AURORA

* ALCANNA INC - UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO BUY 9.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY CURRENTLY HELD BY AURORA AT $3.00/OFFERED SHARE