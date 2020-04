April 15 (Reuters) - Alcanna Inc:

* ALCANNA PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE; POSTPONES AGM

* STORE HOURS HAVE BEEN REDUCED IN ALL REGIONS

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLANS FOR 2020 HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* CO HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE ITS AGM TO A LATER DATE; CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 25, 2020

* COMPANY'S OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED TO DATE BY COVID-19