May 7 (Reuters) - Alcentra Capital Corp:

* ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP - NET ASSET VALUE AT QUARTER-END $11.22 PER SHARE

* ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP - QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $3.8 MILLION, OR $0.27 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: