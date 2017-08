Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alcentra Capital Corp:

* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces second quarter 2017 earnings and declares regular dividend of $0.34 per share

* Qtrly total investment income was $8.3 million, a decrease of $2.3 million over $10.6 million

* Qtrly net investment income $0.36 per share