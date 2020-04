April 2 (Reuters) - Alchemy Resources Ltd:

* ORDER TO REDUCE COSTS STAFF HAVE AGREED TO A 20% CUT IN SALARIES

* TO REDUCE COSTS ALL NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO SUSPEND THEIR FEES FROM 1 APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)