BRIEF-Alcoa amends $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement
November 16, 2017 / 9:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Alcoa amends $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp

* Alcoa corporation amends revolving credit agreement with improved terms and greater flexibility

* Successfully amended its $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement with improved terms for company​

* Amendment on revolving credit agreement eases certain financial covenants to provide greater flexibility for company “in a range of areas”​

* “Amended revolving credit agreement also provides more flexibility for Alcoa to execute its capital allocation strategy”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

