BRIEF-Alcoa Corp Announces Pension Funding After Closing Of Debt Offering

May 22 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp:

* ALCOA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PENSION FUNDING AFTER CLOSING OF DEBT OFFERING

* ALCOA CORP - MADE DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTIONS TO ITS U.S. PENSION PLANS OF $500 MILLION, GROSS PROCEEDS OF A RECENTLY CLOSED DEBT OFFERING

* ALCOA - ON MAY 17, UNIT ALCOA NEDERLAND HOLDING B.V. CLOSED ITS OFFERING OF $500 MILLION IN 6.125 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* ALCOA - IN 2018, EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FURTHER LIABILITY OPTIMIZATION OF ABOUT $200 MILLION BY CONTRIBUTIONS TO ITS PENSION PLANS OR REDUCING FUNDED DEBT IN BRAZIL