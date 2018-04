BRIEF-Alcoa Corp Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.80

April 18 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q1 REVENUE $3.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.08 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY PROJECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 GLOBAL DEFICIT FOR BOTH ALUMINA AND ALUMINUM

* INCREASED ITS 2018 PROJECTION FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO $3.5 BILLION TO $3.7 BILLION

* ALCOA - UPDATED FY OUTLOOK FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DUE TO RECENT FAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS

* QTRLY ALUMINA PRODUCTION 3,173 KMT VERSUS 3,211 KMT LAST YEAR

* INVENTORIES AT QUARTER END WERE $1,630 MILLION VERSUS $1,453 MILLION REPORTED AT Q4 END

* ALCOA - DUE TO DELAYS IN PROJECTS TO EXPAND SMELTERS IN CHINA, EXPECT GLOBAL ALUMINUM DEFICIT TO GROW TO BETWEEN 600,000 - 1 MILLION METRIC TONS IN 2018

* GLOBAL ALUMINUM DEMAND GROWTH IS PROJECTED BETWEEN 4.25 TO 5.25 PERCENT IN 2018

* ALCOA - “CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY REMAINS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN DUE TO MULTIPLE TRADE ACTIONS, SANCTIONS, AND SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS”

* IN ALUMINA, PROJECTS GLOBAL DEFICIT BETWEEN 300 THOUSAND METRIC TONS AND 1.1 MILLION METRIC TONS FOR 2018

* IN ALUMINA, PROJECTS GLOBAL DEFICIT PRIMARILY DUE TO SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS IN ATLANTIC REGION

* "GLOBAL MARKET FOR BAUXITE IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN BALANCE" IN 2018