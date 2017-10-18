FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alcoa Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.60
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 8:51 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Alcoa Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp

* Alcoa Corp reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 revenue $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.96 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alcoa Corp - ‍company raised its 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA excluding special items to approximately $2.4 billion​

* Alcoa Corp - ‍continues to see strong global aluminum demand growth and increased its full-year 2017 estimate to a range of 5.0 to 5.5 percent​

* Alcoa Corp qtrly alumina production 3,305‍​ kmt versus 3,310 kmt

* Alcoa Corp - ‍expects global aluminum market to be in relative balance for full year 2017​

* Alcoa Corp - ‍global markets for both bauxite and alumina are expected to remain in relative balance for 2017​

* Alcoa Corp - inventories at quarter end were $1,323​ million versus $1,287 million at Q2 end

* Alcoa Corp - ‍Q3 special items largely related to restructuring charges associated with previous actions, legacy tax settlement in Brazil​

* Alcoa Corp - ‍Oct 1 termination of power contract expected to result in annual improvement to net income and adjusted EBITDA of $60-$70 million, beginning Q4

* Alcoa Corp - ‍Q3 special items also related to unfavorable mark-to-market impact on some energy contracts

* Alcoa Corp - ‍Q3 special items also related to a net benefit related to partial restart of warrick smelter in Indiana​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

