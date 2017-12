BRIEF-Alcoa Corporation Announces Decisions On Smelting Assets

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp:

* ALCOA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DECISIONS ON SMELTING ASSETS

* ALCOA CORP - IN UNITED STATES, CO INTENDS TO PERMANENTLY CLOSE ITS ROCKDALE OPERATIONS SITE IN TEXAS

* ALCOA CORP - CONTINUES TO MARKET FOR SALE MORE THAN 30,000 ACRES OF LAND AT ROCKDALE SITE

* ALCOA - IN ITALY, REACHED AGREEMENT TO DIVEST PORTOVESME PRIMARY ALUMINUM SMELTER TO INVITALIA

* ALCOA - AS PART OF AGREEMENT, CO, ITALIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE SETTLED MATTERS RELATED TO PAST ENERGY TARIFFS

* ALCOA CORP - WILL RECORD CHARGE OF $55 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 ASSOCIATED WITH PERMANENT CLOSURE OF ROCKDALE

* ALCOA CORP - CASH OUTLAYS FOR ROCKDALE CLOSURE ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $53 MILLION OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

* ALCOA - NET EARNINGS IMPACT OF ROCKDALE CLOSURE, ITALY DIVESTITURE ESTIMATED TO BE NEGATIVE $0.18 PER SHARE IN Q4

* ALCOA - CASH OUTLAYS FOR ITALY SETTLEMENT EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $40 MILLION AND $50 MILLION OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS