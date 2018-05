May 14 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp:

* ALCOA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED DEBT OFFERING

* ALCOA CORP - PROPOSED OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES BY A WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT OF ALCOA

* ALCOA CORP - NOTES WILL BE GUARANTEED ON SENIOR UNSECURED BASIS BY ALCOA & CERTAIN UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: