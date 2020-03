March 19 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp:

* ALCOA CORP SAYS CEO ROY HARVEY’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS ABOUT $13.0 MILLION VERSUS $13.2 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* ALCOA CORP SAYS FOR 2019, CEO PAY RATIO IS 129:1 Source : (bit.ly/2wkTQ7K)