FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Alcobra establishes special committee to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alcobra establishes special committee to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Alcobra Ltd:

* Alcobra updates on its review of strategic alternatives

* Says ‍company also intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources​

* Says ‍board has established a special committee to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives​

* Alcobra - is continuing to assess best path forward for its abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release (Adair), metadoxine extended release (MDX) clinical programs

* Alcobra Ltd says ‍potential strategic alternatives that may be explored include potential for an acquisition, merger, business combination

* Alcobra Ltd says ‍potential strategic alternatives that may be explored also include other strategic transaction involving company​

* Says ‍engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc to act as its strategic financial advisor for strategic alternatives​ process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.