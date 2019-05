May 15 (Reuters) - Alcon AG:

* Q1 SALES OF $1.8 BILLION, FLAT TO LAST YEAR; AN INCREASE OF 4% CONSTANT CURRENCY

* FULL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF 3% TO 5% CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES GROWTH AND 17% TO 18% CORE OPERATING MARGIN