Feb 26 (Reuters) - ALCON AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY FY SALES ROSE 3 PERCENT TO 7.4 BILLION USD

* FY DILUTED EPS LOSS 1.34 USD

* FY OPERATING LOSS -187 MILLION USD

* EXPECTS WORLDWIDE NET SALES GROWTH FOR 2020 OF 5% TO 6% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $1.95 TO $2.05

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.05 — REFINITIV IBES DATA