Sept 16 (Reuters) - Alcon AG:

* ALCON PRICES US$2.0 BILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* PRICED A PRIVATE OFFERING OF US$500.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 2.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* PRICED A PRIVATE OFFERING OF US$1.0 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2029

* PRICED A PRIVATE OFFERING OF US$500.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.8% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2049