May 19 (Reuters) - Alcon AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY COMMENCED AND PRICED A PRIVATE OFFERING OF US$750.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 2.600% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MAY 27, 2020, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS