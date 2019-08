Aug 20 (Reuters) - Alcon AG:

* ALCON REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2019 RESULTS

* Q2 SALES OF $1.9 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2%, OR 5% CONSTANT CURRENCY

* QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS $0.47

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.95, REVENUE VIEW $7.36 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA