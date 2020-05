BRIEF-Alcon Says Demand Seen Resuming When Underlying Conditions Normalize, Could See Improvement In Late 2020

May 12 (Reuters) - Alcon AG:

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS -28 MILLION USD

* Q1 DILUTED EPS LOSS 0.12 USD

* DECLINE IN GLOBAL DEMAND FOR SURGICAL PROCEDURES WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT Q2 RESULTS

* TAKING DECISIVE ACTIONS TO MAINTAIN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN AND CONTROL EXPENSES AND CASH FLOW

* UNABLE TO PROVIDE AN ESTIMATE FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2020

* CUSTOMER DEMAND IS EXPECTED TO RESUME WHEN UNDERLYING CONDITIONS NORMALIZE AND GRADUALLY LEAD TO AN IMPROVEMENT IN BACK HALF OF YEAR Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)