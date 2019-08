Aug 19 (Reuters) - ALCON AG:

* ALCON TO LAUNCH PRECISION1 DAILY DISPOSABLE CONTACT LENSES AS IT CONTINUES TO DELIVER ON VISION CARE PIPELINE

* INITIAL U.S. LAUNCH OF PRECISION1( )BEGINS IN SEPTEMBER, WITH WIDE AVAILABILITY IN EARLY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)