Aug 27 (Reuters) - Alcon AG:

* ALCON INTRODUCES ACRYSOF IQ PANOPTIX TRIFOCAL IOL IN THE U.S., THE FIRST AND ONLY FDA-APPROVED TRIFOCAL LENS

* ANNOUNCED THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVAL AND ITS INITIAL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ACRYSOF® IQ PANOPTIX® TRIFOCAL INTRAOCULAR LENS (IOL)

* FDA APPROVAL OF PANOPTIX WAS BASED ON A PIVOTAL STUDY AT 12 INVESTIGATIONAL SITES IN THE U.S