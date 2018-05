BRIEF-ALD Q1 Gross Operating Income Stable At 328.7 Million Euros

May 4 (Reuters) - ALD SA:

* GROSS OPERATING INCOME FOR Q1 WAS EUR 328.7 MILLION, STABLE VERSUS. EUR 328.4 MILLION IN Q1 17

* IN Q1 CAR SALES RESULT RESILIENT AT EUR 29.6 MILLION

* NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE): EUR 136.7 MILLION IN Q1 18, DOWN 4.8% VERSUS. Q1 17

* IN Q1 LEASING CONTRACT AND SERVICES MARGINS TOGETHER UP STRONGLY 6.6%

* TOTAL FLEET: 1.54 MILLION VEHICLES MANAGED WORLDWIDE AT END MARCH 2018, UP 9.3% VERSUS. END MARCH 2017

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS 8-10% GROWTH IN TOTAL FLEET AND LEASING CONTRACT & SERVICES MARGINS VERSUS. 2017

* AIMS TO IMPROVE COST/INCOME (EXCLUDING. CAR SALES RESULT) RATIO FURTHER AND EXPECTS IT TO REACH C. 50% IN 2018

* TARGETS A PAY-OUT RATIO OF 40-50% FOR 2018

* FOR 2018 AIMS AT CAR SALES RESULT TO AVERAGE BETWEEN EUR 200 AND EUR 400 PER VEHICLE

* FOR 2018, AIMS AT TOTAL EQUITY / TOTAL ASSETS RATIO BETWEEN 15% AND 17%

* PRIVATE LEASE REACHED C. 84,000 VEHICLES AT END OF MARCH, UP 7.9% ON QUARTER

* OPERATING EXPENSES AMOUNTED TO EUR 152.2 MILLION IN Q1, UP 5.3% VERSUS. Q1 17