BRIEF-ALD Withdraws Guidance Due To Coronavirus

March 27 (Reuters) - ALD SA:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19

* EXPECTS ITS OPERATING PERFORMANCE TO BE IMPACTED BY ADVERSE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT IN 2020 AND THEREFORE WITHDRAWS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ANNOUNCED

* MAINTAINS A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION AND IT FULLY INTENDS TO PAY OUT ITS 2019 DIVIDEND AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

* INTENDS TO PROVIDE A NEW OUTLOOK WHEN SITUATION ALLOWS IT

* EXPECTS EXTENDED LOCKDOWN PERIODS IN PLACE IN EUROPE TO HAVE A STRONG NEGATIVE IMPACT ON MOST OF ECONOMIES WHERE COMPANY OPERATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)