BRIEF-Aldar Announces AED 100 Mln Programmes To Support Residents, Tenants, Customers And Partners

March 17 (Reuters) - ALDAR PROPERTIES:

* ANNOUNCES PROGRAMMES WORTH AED 100 MILLION AIMED AT SUPPORTING ITS RESIDENTS, TENANTS, CUSTOMERS AND PARTNERS

* ALLOCATING AED 4 BILLION TOWARDS PROMPT PAYMENT OF SUPPLY CHAIN COMMITMENTS IN 2020

* PROVIDING TENANTS WITH MONTHLY PAYMENT PLANS TO SUPPORT AND EASE RENTAL COMMITMENTS UNTIL END OF 2020

* RE-AFFIRMING ITS COMMITMENT TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS BY RECOMMENDING TO PAY DIVIDENDS OF AED 1.14 BILLION

* WAIVING ALL ADMINISTRATIVE FEES ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTING WITH CO, INCLUDING TRANSFER FEES AND LATE PAYMENT FEES APPLICABLE DURING 2020