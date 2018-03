March 25 (Reuters) - ALDAR PROPERTIES:

* LAUNCHES REFLECTION, NEW AED 440 MILLION, BOUTIQUE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT ON REEM ISLAND

* SALES FOR REFLECTION WILL COMMENCE ON MARCH 31 AT CO’S SALES CENTRE ON YAS ISLAND, WITH PRICES STARTING FROM 580,000 DIRHAMS Source: (bit.ly/2Ga6ciK) Further company coverage: