April 16 (Reuters) - ALDAR PROPERTIES:

* LAUNCHES NEW AED 10 BILLION MASTERPLAN ALGHADEER

* ALGHADEER MASTERPLAN CONSISTS OF 14,408 UNITS, INCLUDING VILLAS, TOWNHOUSES, AND MAISONETTES

* TOTAL RESIDENTIAL GFA IS SET TO EXCEED 1.3 MILLION SQM AND WILL BE COMPLEMENTED BY OFFICE SPACE, RETAIL SPACE, HOSPITALITY, EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY AMENITIES

* CONSTRUCTION OF THIS FIRST NEIGHBOURHOOD IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN 2018 AND BE COMPLETED DURING 2021