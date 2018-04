BRIEF-Aldar Properties Signs MoU With Hyperloop TT

April 18 (Reuters) - ALDAR PROPERTIES:

* SIGNS MOU WITH HYPERLOOP TRANSPORTATION TECHNOLOGIES (HYPERLOOP TT)

* SAYS MOU SIGNED TO BRING FIRST COMMERCIAL HYPERLOOP SYSTEM, HYPERLOOP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, DEMONSTRATION & VISITOR CENTRE, AND INNOVATION HUB TO ABU DHABI

* MOU WITH HYPERLOOP TT WILL ENABLE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW URBAN CENTRE WITHIN ALDAR’S SEIH AL SDEIRAH LANDBANK AND IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO ALGHADEER

* HYPERLOOP TT FUTURE PLANS INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION OF LINE IN SEVERAL PHASES STARTING WITHIN 10 KM ALLOCATION, WITH FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AIMED AT CREATING COMMERCIAL HYPERLOOP NETWORK ACROSS EMIRATES AND BEYOND