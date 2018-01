Jan 8 (Reuters) - Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALDER ANNOUNCES $250 MILLION COMMITTED EQUITY FINANCING

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - INVESTORS TO PURCHASE UP TO $250 MILLION OF NON-VOTING CLASS A PREFERRED STOCK DURING 3-YEAR TERM OF AGREEMENT

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FUND PAYMENTS UNDER ALDER‘S EUROPEAN PATENT SETTLEMENT

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - TO ALSO USE PROCEEDS FOR EPTINEZUMAB INFUSION COMMERCIALIZATION-READINESS ACTIVITIES