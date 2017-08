July 11 (Reuters) - Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. announces commencement of public offering of common stock

* Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc - Intends to offer and sell, 12.5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Alder Biopharmaceuticals - Intends to use net proceeds from offering, to fund continued development of eptinezumab, among the others