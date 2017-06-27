FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces positive eptinezumab phase 3 results
June 27, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces positive eptinezumab phase 3 results

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces positive eptinezumab phase 3 results for prevention of frequent episodic migraine

* Says ‍​pivotal promise 1 top-line results show eptinezumab met primary and key secondary endpoints

* Says beginning day 1 after first dose, significant reduction in proportion of patients experiencing migraine

* Says average of 1 in 5 patients had no migraines in any given month over months 1 through 6

* Says Promise 1 met the primary endpoint, that is highly statistically significant reductions in monthly migraine days

* enrollment is on track for Promise 2; remains on track to submit BLA with FDA in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

