BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals Enters Into European Patent Settlement, Global License Agreement With Teva

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS® ENTERS INTO EUROPEAN PATENT SETTLEMENT AND GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA IN THE FIELD OF ANTI-CGRP-BASED THERAPY

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ALDER HAS AGREED TO MAKE AN IMMEDIATE ONE-TIME PAYMENT OF $25 MILLION TO TEVA​

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ALDER HAS AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS APPEAL BEFORE EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER TERMS CO AGREED TO PAY $75 MILLION AT EACH OF TWO SALES-RELATED MILESTONES FOLLOWING COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF EPTINEZUMAB

* ALDER SAYS UNDER TERMS CO AGREED TO PROVIDE CERTAIN ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON NET SALES AT RATES FROM 5% TO 7% FOLLOWING COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF EPTINEZUMAB

* ALDER - UNDER TERMS CO AGREED TO MAKE SECOND ONE-TIME PAYMENT OF $25 MILLION UPON APPROVAL OF BLA FOR EPTINEZUMAB WITH U.S. FDA