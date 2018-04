BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals - New Data Demonstrated Eptinezumab Increased Migraine-Free Intervals In Patients With Episodic Migraine

April 25 (Reuters) - Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS® NEW DATA DEMONSTRATED EPTINEZUMAB INCREASED MIGRAINE-FREE INTERVALS (UP TO 32.5 DAYS) AND IMPROVED QUALITY-OF-LIFE OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS WITH EPISODIC MIGRAINE

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN TRIAL, PATIENTS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN MIGRAINE DAYS AND IMPROVED QUALITY-OF-LIFE OUTCOMES

* ALDER BIOPHARMA- IN POST HOC ANALYSIS, PATIENTS ACHIEVING A 75 PERCENT OR GREATER RESPONSE RATE HAD OVER AN 8-FOLD INCREASE IN DAYS BETWEEN MIGRAINES

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - 29.7 PERCENT OF PATIENTS ACHIEVED A 75 PERCENT OR GREATER REDUCTION IN MIGRAINE DAYS FROM BASELINE

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - OBSERVED SAFETY PROFILE FOR PROMISE 1, TO DATE, IS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EPTINEZUMAB STUDIES