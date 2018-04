BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals Presents New 12-Month Data Of Eptinezumab In Promise 1 Phase 3 Trial

April 24 (Reuters) - Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS® PRESENTS NEW 12-MONTH DATA OF EPTINEZUMAB IN PROMISE 1 PHASE 3 TRIAL SHOWING LONG-TERM REDUCTION IN EPISODIC MIGRAINE

* ALDER BIOPHARMA - DATA PRESENTED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING DEMONSTRATE EPTINEZUMAB FURTHER REDUCES MIGRAINE RISK FOLLOWING 3RD, 4TH QUARTERLY INFUSIONS

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - MORE THAN 50% OF PATIENTS ACHIEVED A 75% REDUCTION OR GREATER OF MIGRAINE DAYS