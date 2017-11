BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.92

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Alder biopharmaceuticals announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.92

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc - ‍eptinezumab biologics license application (BLA) submission on track for 2h18​

* Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc - ‍promise 2 pivotal trial completed enrollment and top-line data on track for 1h18​

* Alder-Sees available cash & cash equivalents, short-term investments to be sufficient for projected requirements through late 2018/early 2019