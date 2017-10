BRIEF-Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc:

* ALDERMORE GROUP PLC - STMNT RE SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT

* ‍RECENTLY RECEIVED AN INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FIRSTRAND LIMITED REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER​

* ALDERMORE GROUP - ‍ALDERMORE AND FIRSTRAND ARE IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS ABOUT DETAILS OF POSSIBLE OFFER, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO A NUMBER OF STANDARD CONDITIONS​

* ALDERMORE - ‍OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED OF CO AND TO BE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE OF 313 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE IN CASH​

* ‍BOARD OF ALDERMORE HAS INDICATED TO FIRSTRAND THAT IT IS LIKELY TO RECOMMEND FIRM OFFER AT THIS LEVEL​

* ‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE OR AS TO TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MIGHT BE MADE​