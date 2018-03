BRIEF-Aldermore Says Listing Of Its Shares On LSE Will Be Cancelled On March 15

March 12 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc:

* ALDERMORE GROUP PLC - TRADING IN ALDERMORE SHARES ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE WILL BE SUSPENDED WITH EFFECT FROM 7:30 A.M. ON 14 MARCH 2018

* ALDERMORE GROUP PLC - LISTING OF ALDERMORE SHARES ON LSE WILL BE CANCELLED WITH EFFECT FROM 8:00 A.M. ON 15 MARCH 2018

* ALDERMORE GROUP PLC - ‍COURT HAS SANCTIONED SCHEME BY WHICH RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR ALDERMORE BY FIRSTRAND INTERNATIONAL LIMITED IS BEING IMPLEMENTED​