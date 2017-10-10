BRIEF-Aldeyra ‍announcesd new data for ADX-102 from Phase 2 clinical trials

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc
* Aldeyra - announced new clinical data for ADX-102 from recently completed Phase 2 clinical trials of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis
* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc - Aldeyra plans to commence phase 2B clinical testing of ADX-102 in dry eye disease in first half of 2018
* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc - ADX-102 generated clinically important responses statistically superior to vehicle in patients with allergic conjunctivitis
* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc - plans to commence Phase 3 clinical testing of ADX-102 in allergic conjunctivitis in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: