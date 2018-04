BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled In Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial

April 24 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc:

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019