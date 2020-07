BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces New Drug Application Development Plans For Dry Eye Disease

July 7 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc:

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR DRY EYE DISEASE

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM FIRST OF TWO PLANNED CLINICAL TRIALS BASED ON TEAR RASP LEVELS EXPECTED BY END OF 2020

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW DRUG APPLICATION SUBMISSION FOR REPROXALAP IN DRY EYE DISEASE EXPECTED BY END OF 2021

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - BASED ON CURRENT OPERATING PLANS, CURRENT CASH EXPECTED TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS INTO 2022