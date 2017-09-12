FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics announces positive results from dry eye disease phase 2a clinical trial
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 11:18 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics announces positive results from dry eye disease phase 2a clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc:

* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces positive results from dry eye disease phase 2a clinical trial

* Aldeyra Therapeutics says statistically and clinically significant improvement across multiple sign and symptom endpoints for ADX-102

* Aldeyra Therapeutics says no safety concerns observed for any of the formulations of ADX-102, no serious adverse events were reported

* Aldeyra Therapeutics says look forward to initiation of phase 2b clinical trial in dry eye disease in H1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
