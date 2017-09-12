BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics announces positive results from dry eye disease phase 2a clinical trial

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc:

* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces positive results from dry eye disease phase 2a clinical trial

* Aldeyra Therapeutics says statistically and clinically significant improvement across multiple sign and symptom endpoints for ADX-102

* Aldeyra Therapeutics says no safety concerns observed for any of the formulations of ADX-102, no serious adverse events were reported

* Aldeyra Therapeutics says look forward to initiation of phase 2b clinical trial in dry eye disease in H1 of 2018