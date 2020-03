BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics Provides Updates On Anticipated Clinical Milestones

March 12 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc:

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATES ON ANTICIPATED CLINICAL MILESTONES

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS - STRATEGIC PRIORITIZATION OF LATE-STAGE OCULAR PIPELINE EXPECTED TO EXTEND CASH RUNWAY THROUGH END OF 2021

* ALDEYRA - TO PLACE ON HOLD CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF TOPICAL DERMAL REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ICHTHYOSIS ASSOCIATED WITH SJOGREN-LARSSON SYNDROME

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - TO PLACE ON HOLD ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF ADX-1612 FOR TREATMENT OF POST-TRANSPLANT LYMPHOPROLIFERATIVE DISORDER.