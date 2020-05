BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics Q1 Loss Per Share $0.34

May 7 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc:

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES NEW CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.48 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ADX-629 EXPECTED TO BEGIN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN COVID-19 RESPIRATORY COMPROMISE, ATOPIC ASTHMA, AND PSORIASIS IN 2020

* TYPE C MEETING SCHEDULED WITH FDA TO DISCUSS REMAINING NDA REQUIREMENTS FOR REPROXALAP IN DRY EYE DISEASE

* RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 INVIGORATE TRIAL OF REPROXALAP IN ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* CASH RUNWAY EXTENDED INTO 2022