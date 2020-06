June 4 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc:

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH THE US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR THE USE OF RASP AS AN OBJECTIVE SIGN FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE

* ALDEYRA - EXPECTS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON PLANS, NDA NEEDS FOR REPROXALAP IN DRY EYE DISEASE POST RECEIPT OF FDA MEETING MINUTES, ANTICIPATED IN JULY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: