Feb 24 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc:

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON LATE-STAGE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE AT 2020 RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT DAY

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SYMPTOM CONTROL ACHIEVED IN PHASE 2 DRY EYE DISEASE FORMULATION CLINICAL TRIAL

* ALDEYRA - STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT COMBINED DATA ACROSS MULTIPLE DRY EYE DISEASE TRIALS SUGGESTS POTENTIAL EARLY, POTENT ACTIVITY IN SIGNS, SYMPTOMS